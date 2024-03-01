Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,219,593.46 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 273,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $2,219,593.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,191,589 shares in the company, valued at $407,053,786.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $1,433,884.98.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $444,953.32.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $3,925,877.46.
- On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $3,559,968.80.
- On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $1,805,168.94.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $3,156,733.20.
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $226,356.90.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $926,525.88.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 340,328 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $2,600,105.92.
- On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $1,624,409.16.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BIGZ opened at $8.02 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
