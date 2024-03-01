Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,219,593.46 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 273,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $2,219,593.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,191,589 shares in the company, valued at $407,053,786.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $1,433,884.98.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $444,953.32.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $3,925,877.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $3,559,968.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $1,805,168.94.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $3,156,733.20.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $226,356.90.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $926,525.88.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 340,328 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $2,600,105.92.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $1,624,409.16.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BIGZ opened at $8.02 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

