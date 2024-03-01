Insider Buying: City of London (LON:CTY) Insider Purchases £5,895 in Stock

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) insider Ominder Dhillon bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 393 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £5,895 ($7,477.17).

City of London Stock Performance

City of London stock opened at GBX 390 ($4.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 399.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 394.56. City of London has a twelve month low of GBX 371.50 ($4.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 432 ($5.48).

City of London Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 5.05 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. City of London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15,384.62%.

About City of London

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

