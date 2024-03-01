Insider Buying: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) CEO Acquires 9,500 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,090.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Perrigo by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after buying an additional 2,486,987 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,255,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,872,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,075,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

