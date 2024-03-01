Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Insider Sells 474 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) insider James Kihara sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $11,693.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,015.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.45.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,380,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

