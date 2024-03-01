Insider Selling: Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) CEO Sells $3,048,850.00 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Raymond James cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 7.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 127.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 485,588 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 52.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

