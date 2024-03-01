Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $825,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,492 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,199.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $97.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

