Insider Selling: East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $76.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in East West Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

