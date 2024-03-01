Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells $925,987.91 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $925,987.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.