Insider Selling: Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) COO Sells 23,023 Shares of Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Prakash Arunkundrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $62,910.00.

Logitech International Trading Down 1.1 %

LOGI stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.22.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

