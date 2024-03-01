Insider Selling: RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Insider Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darren Jeffrey Watt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36.

RB Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.06%.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in RB Global by 10.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after buying an additional 977,171 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth about $226,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of RB Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RB Global by 45.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,550,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of RB Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 757,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James boosted their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

