Insider Selling: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Sells 213,315 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($990,275.11).

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

On Friday, January 26th, Helen McCabe bought 3,942 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £12,101.94 ($15,350.00).

On Thursday, December 21st, Helen McCabe bought 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £4,042 ($5,126.84) per share, with a total value of £12,126 ($15,380.52).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 369.10 ($4.68) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 132.26 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 375 ($4.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,272.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 312.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.07) to GBX 475 ($6.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.04) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.93) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276.20 ($3.50).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.