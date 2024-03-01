Insider Selling: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Sells 213,315 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($990,275.11).
Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, Helen McCabe bought 3,942 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £12,101.94 ($15,350.00).
- On Thursday, December 21st, Helen McCabe bought 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £4,042 ($5,126.84) per share, with a total value of £12,126 ($15,380.52).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance
Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 369.10 ($4.68) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 132.26 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 375 ($4.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,272.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 312.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
