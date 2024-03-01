Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $113,549.94 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $113,549.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,732.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Tenable stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TENB. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
