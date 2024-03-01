Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $113,549.94 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $113,549.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,732.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TENB. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.