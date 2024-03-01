Insider Selling: The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) CEO Sells $690,080.00 in Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

On Friday, February 23rd, David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56.

On Monday, February 12th, David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total value of $698,207.13.

On Friday, February 9th, David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $335.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.06 and a 200-day moving average of $298.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $347.14.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,812 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.