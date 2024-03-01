Insider Selling: The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) President Sells $23,697.35 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) President Brent Guerisoli sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $23,697.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,229.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PNTG stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $558.19 million, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 122,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 89,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

