Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $249,210.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,390,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,830,605.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

St. Joe Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.32.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

About St. Joe

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in St. Joe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in St. Joe by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 268,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in St. Joe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

