Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Insider Samuel C. Cowley Sells 7,278 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.99 and a 52 week high of $194.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

