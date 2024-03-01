Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Insperity Trading Up 1.4 %

Insperity Announces Dividend

Shares of NSP stock opened at $101.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13. Insperity has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $131.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

