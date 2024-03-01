InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSE NSPR opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InspireMD by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,670,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

