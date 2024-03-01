Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.26

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.26 and last traded at $107.26, with a volume of 28667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Integer Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.25.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

