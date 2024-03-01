Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

IART stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,996 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,034,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,199,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,872,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

