Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.09% from the stock’s current price.

IAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $285,660.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,589.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

