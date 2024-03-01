Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $20.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,589.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

