Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 120,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,016,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a PE ratio of 110.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

