International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $81.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSE IFF opened at $75.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

