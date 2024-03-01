Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Inventus Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Inventus Mining

(Get Free Report)

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.