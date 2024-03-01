Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Bought by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,878 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.78% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VKI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 909,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 236,012 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 595,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 661,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 88,506 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

VKI opened at $8.53 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Increases Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0349 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

