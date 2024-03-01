Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Purchased by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,878 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 0.78% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VKI. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance
VKI stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $8.98.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Increases Dividend
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
