Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Purchased by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,878 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 0.78% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VKI. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

VKI stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Increases Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.0349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.