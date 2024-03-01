Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a growth of 2,121.1% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,827,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $164,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $25.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
