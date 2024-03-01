Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a growth of 2,121.1% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,827,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

