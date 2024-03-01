Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Stock Performance

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.68. Katapult has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Katapult during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $25,000.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

