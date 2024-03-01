IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

IonQ Stock Performance

IonQ stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.22. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%. On average, analysts predict that IonQ will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $741,767.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,071.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in IonQ by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 193.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

