Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IOVA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

