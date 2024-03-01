Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $360,396.54 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:IRM opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.36. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 482,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

