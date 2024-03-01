Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 5,635 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 38.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $174,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,343,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,032,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,147,000 after buying an additional 49,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.90.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -66.99%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.