Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after buying an additional 767,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,870,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,506 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2119 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

