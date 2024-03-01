iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.53

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.53 and last traded at $69.49, with a volume of 4121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $843.57 million, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

