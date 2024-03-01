Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 366 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BioNTech by 8.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 522.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 58.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Down 2.7 %

BioNTech stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on BioNTech from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

