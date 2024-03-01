Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.99 million, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

In other news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $152,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,713,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Iteris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 153,113 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Iteris by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iteris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

