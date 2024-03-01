Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 536 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $46,685.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Itron Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ITRI stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Itron
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at about $908,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Itron in the second quarter valued at about $11,944,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Itron by 313.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at about $1,679,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
