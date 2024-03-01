Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $105.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Itron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.20.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Itron has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $45,692.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,185.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $45,692.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,185.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,676 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

