J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) SVP Kevin Bracy Sells 754 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $206.31 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.00. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

