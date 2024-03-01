James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

James River Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years. James River Group has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

James River Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.18. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 418.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

