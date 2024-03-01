James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

James River Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years. James River Group has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of JRVR opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $376.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.18. James River Group has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 418.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in James River Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in James River Group by 309.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

