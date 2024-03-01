Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $118.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

