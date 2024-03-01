Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AltaGas (TSE:ALA) a C$34.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.21.

ALA stock opened at C$29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.16. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

