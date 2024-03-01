Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give TC Energy (TSE:TRP) a C$57.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$57.00 price target on TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRP. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$55.35.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$53.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$57.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

