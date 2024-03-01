Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OTEX. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.90 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 82.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 125.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.