Jefferies Financial Group Raises CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$20.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of CI Financial and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.50.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$16.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$12.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.39.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

