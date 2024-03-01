Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates C$13.00 Price Target for NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.81.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.84. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.90.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50. Insiders own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

