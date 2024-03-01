Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “C$52.00” Price Target for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. ATB Capital raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.81.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$47.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$47.77. The stock has a market cap of C$25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

