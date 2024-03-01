JMP Securities Increases Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $115.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.00.

VAC opened at $93.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $157.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,100,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,402,000 after buying an additional 116,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after buying an additional 377,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,145,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

